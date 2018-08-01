Tiffany Haddish admits she’s “a hot mess from time to time” and always wanted to tell jokes on stage wearing lingerie in the latest “73 Questions” video with Vogue magazine.

The “Girls Trip” star, living up to her hilarious reputation, tells Condé Nast’s Joe Sabia that some of the best advice she’s received is “never trust nobody,” and explains how she tricks the universe into giving her what she wants.

“I get in the mirror and go, ’Baby daddy, baby daddy, baby daddy, baby daddy, baby daddy, baby daddy, child support, child support, child support, child support, child support.′ Basically, I say all the things I don’t want really fast to trick the universe into giving me what I do want,” she says.

Youtube Haddish on stage at Carolines on Broadway.

The eight-minute video was shot in New York City’s legendary comedy club, Carolines on Broadway, and features Haddish running around like she owns the place.