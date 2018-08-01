ENTERTAINMENT
08/01/2018 02:57 pm ET

Tiffany Haddish Says She Wants To Tell Jokes In Lingerie On '73 Questions'

The best advice: "Never trust nobody," the "Girls Trip" star says in the Vogue video.
headshot
By Jenna Amatulli

Tiffany Haddish admits she’s “a hot mess from time to time” and always wanted to tell jokes on stage wearing lingerie in the latest “73 Questions” video with Vogue magazine.

The “Girls Trip” star, living up to her hilarious reputation, tells Condé Nast’s Joe Sabia that some of the best advice she’s received is “never trust nobody,” and explains how she tricks the universe into giving her what she wants.

“I get in the mirror and go, ’Baby daddy, baby daddy, baby daddy, baby daddy, baby daddy, baby daddy, child support, child support, child support, child support, child support.′ Basically, I say all the things I don’t want really fast to trick the universe into giving me what I do want,” she says.

Haddish on stage at&nbsp;Carolines on Broadway.
Youtube
Haddish on stage at Carolines on Broadway.

The eight-minute video was shot in New York City’s legendary comedy club, Carolines on Broadway, and features Haddish running around like she owns the place.

You can watch all the fun above. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Tiffany Haddish Photos
headshot
Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Tiffany Haddish Girls Trip Vogue Magazine 73 Questions
Tiffany Haddish Says She Wants To Tell Jokes In Lingerie On '73 Questions'
CONVERSATIONS