This ceremony had some flower power.

First family member Tiffany Trump served as a flower girl at an unusual Las Vegas wedding on Sunday, dropping petals from what appears to be a Tiffany bag.

Nice touch!

In an Instagram video, the 24-year-old Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter with second wife Marla Maples, appeared to enthusiastically perform her duty in the bridal party for friends Quentin Esme Brown and former “NYC Prep” reality star Peter Cary Peterson. The longtime platonic pals got hitched in what one friend described as “shotgun” nuptials.

Trump’s Secret Service detail watched the ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel “dumbfounded,” the New York Post reported.

Both the bride and groom explained their love in separate Instagram posts.

