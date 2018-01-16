POLITICS
01/16/2018 09:11 am ET

Tiffany Trump Serves As Flower Girl At Friends' Wedding, Drops Petals Out Of Tiffany Bag

You can't make this up.

By Ron Dicker
NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images
Tiffany Trump, pictured in December, helped platonic friends get married in Vegas on Sunday in a small ceremony.

This ceremony had some flower power.

First family member Tiffany Trump served as a flower girl at an unusual Las Vegas wedding on Sunday, dropping petals from what appears to be a Tiffany bag.

Nice touch!

In an Instagram video, the 24-year-old Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter with second wife Marla Maples, appeared to enthusiastically perform her duty in the bridal party for friends Quentin Esme Brown and former “NYC Prep” reality star Peter Cary Peterson. The longtime platonic pals got hitched in what one friend described as “shotgun” nuptials.

Trump’s Secret Service detail watched the ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel “dumbfounded,” the New York Post reported.

Both the bride and groom explained their love in separate Instagram posts.

A post shared by Peter Cary Peterson (@pcpnyc) on

 

 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Weddings Tiffany Trump Tiffany
Tiffany Trump Serves As Flower Girl At Friends' Wedding, Drops Petals Out Of Tiffany Bag

CONVERSATIONS