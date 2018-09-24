Tiger Woods And Girlfriend Erica Herman Pack On The PDA After His Big Win

Tiger Woods had a very important person cheering him on when he scored his first victory in five years at the 2018 Tour Championship on Sunday: His girlfriend, Erica Herman.

The 42-year-old golf pro finished the Atlanta tournament with a final round 71 and a two-stroke win over Billy Horschel.

After giving a post-game interview, Woods received a huge hug and kiss from Herman, whom he’s been dating for roughly a year.

Stan Badz via Getty Images Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman kiss after the final round Sunday of the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

“Love you,” Woods was heard saying to Herman, 33, as she pulled him in for the embrace.

Following Woods’ big win Sunday, he and Herman hopped on a plane and headed to France ahead of the Ryder Cup, which Woods will play in starting Friday.

The two arrived at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport Monday, clad in matching pantsuits.

FRANCK FIFE via Getty Images Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman arrive in Paris on Monday before the Ryder Cup.





This is Woods’ most high-profile relationship since he dated Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, from whom he split in 2015. (Previously, Woods was married to Elin Nordegren. The exes share a daughter, Sam, 10, and a son, Charlie, 8.)

How did the golfer meet his new gal pal? According to TMZ, the couple likely met at Woods’ restaurant The Woods Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida, where Herman previously worked as the general manager.

The pair have been together since at least last year, when they were pictured together at the Presidents Cup in New Jersey in September 2017. (Woods served as an assistant captain for the U.S. squad.) At the tournament, Herman wore a badge reserved for the girlfriends and wives of players, according to the United Kingdom’s Golf Monthly.

Rob Carr via Getty Images Woods and Herman at the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on Sept. 30, 2017, in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Herman was also in attendance at the PGA Championship in August. After Woods ended up in second place, Herman greeted him with a kiss and a playful butt tap for good measure.

“That was fun to watch,” the announcer said at the time.

Watch the exchange below: