Tiger Woods Is Making Another Comeback

Tiger Woods is back ― if his back can take it.

The golf great announced Monday that he’ll begin another comeback at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas Nov. 30–Dec.3.

“I am excited to return to competitive golf,” Woods told outlets in a statement.

Woods, 41, underwent a fourth back surgery in less than three years on April 19 and had recently admitted that he had doubted whether he could resume his professional career. “I don’t know what my future holds for me,” he told NBC’s Golf Channel in September.

Woods has not teed it up competitively since withdrawing because of back spasms before the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic about nine months ago, the Chicago Tribune noted. That followed a 16-month absence in which he had two of his surgeries. His most recent operation in April was to fuse the L-5 and S-1 vertebrae in his lower back, USA Today reported.

Keyur Khamar via Getty Images Woods, pictured on Oct. 1, thanked his fans for sticking by him during his back injury.

“Each day he keeps progressing, progressing and progressing,” Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, told the newspaper. “He wouldn’t commit today to playing in the Hero World Challenge if he didn’t feel like he was ready.”

Woods, who has won 79 PGA Tour titles and 14 majors, began his previous comeback at the last Hero World Challenge, which benefits Woods’ charity foundation, in 2016. He has won the tournament five times.

“I would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during my injury,” he said on the tournament’s website.