09/04/2018 09:33 am ET

Tiger Woods Look-Alike Wins The Day At TPC Boston Tournament

The imposter was living his best life -- and Tiger's.
By Ron Dicker

It wasn’t Tiger, but a reasonable facsimile.

Fans lining the 12th hole of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts, on Monday were treated to two Tiger Woods ― the real one on the green, and a look-alike in the gallery. Both wore Woods’ signature red shirt and black pants ensemble ― with minor differences.

The impersonator amused the announcers, one of whom said after Fake Tiger hugged a spectator: “That’s the cuddly Tiger.”

Here’s a side-by-side of the genuine article (with club) and the not-so-geniuine:

The real Woods finished tied for 24th, so he may not have had a lot to smile about.

But the imposter? 

Well, he seemed to be living his best life ― and Tiger’s.

