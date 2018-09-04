Tiger Woods Look-Alike Wins The Day At TPC Boston Tournament

It wasn’t Tiger, but a reasonable facsimile.

Fans lining the 12th hole of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts, on Monday were treated to two Tiger Woods ― the real one on the green, and a look-alike in the gallery. Both wore Woods’ signature red shirt and black pants ensemble ― with minor differences.

The impersonator amused the announcers, one of whom said after Fake Tiger hugged a spectator: “That’s the cuddly Tiger.”

Here’s a side-by-side of the genuine article (with club) and the not-so-geniuine:

Tiger Woods lookalike wowed golf fans at the Dell Technologies Championship https://t.co/MLuAfVJYNS pic.twitter.com/spzus3EhSY — For The Win (@ForTheWin) September 4, 2018

The real Woods finished tied for 24th, so he may not have had a lot to smile about.

But the imposter?