Tillerson Announces Mandatory Sexual Harassment Training For All State Department Officials

“Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation,” Trump tweeted, in an apparent reference to Porter. He added, “There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?”

Trump himself has been accused of sexual misconduct ― ranging from sexual harassment to assault and rape ― by 21 women.

In the last six months, dozens of lawmakers have been accused of sexual misconduct in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.), and Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) are just a few of many politicians to have announced their resignations in the face of sexual misconduct allegations.

In November, over 200 female employees who have worked in U.S. national security signed an open letter urging their community to “reduce the incidences of sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace.”

Last week, Congress voted unanimously to explicitly ban sexual relationships between lawmakers and staffers in an effort to curb sexual harassment in the workplace. The legislation also approved the creation of an office providing legal support to staffers reporting sexual harassment, and authorized a separate bill requiring lawmakers who agree to sexual harassment settlements to pay out of their own pockets.