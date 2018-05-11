Tim Allen's 'Last Man Standing' Is Coming Back Just One Year After Being Canceled

“Last Man Standing” is coming back.

The Tim Allen-led comedy was officially picked up by Fox for a seventh season, roughly a year after it was canceled by ABC. Allen will return as conservative Christian family man Mike Baxter, while co-stars Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Jordan Masterson, Christoph Sanders and Nancy Travis have also signed on.

In a Friday statement cited by Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, Allen said he “did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out” after learning the news.

“Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled,” he said. “I’m sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you — a lot can happen in a year.”

A number of entertainment outlets expressed surprise at the news, especially since it came just one day after Fox announced that it was canceling “The Mick” and the critically beloved “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Previously, Allen had criticized ABC’s decision to ax “Last Man Standing” last year when the show continued to enjoy solid ratings. At the time, many fans believed his political views influenced the network to scrap the show. The right-leaning star attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and once compared being a conservative in Hollywood to 1930s Germany.

Fox Television Group CEOs Gary Newman and Dana Walden didn’t mention politics as having any impetus in resurrecting “Last Man Standing,” stating only that they’d “wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago.”