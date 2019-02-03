Tim Gunn Tells Jimmy Fallon What Hip Piece Of Clothing He Will Never Wear

TV personality Tim Gunn confessed to Jimmy Fallon on Friday that there is a cutting-edge piece of fashion that he will never wear.

Appearing on “The Tonight Show,” Gunn said he spotted a particular garment in a store recently and it was “very seductive, very enticing.”

Gunn, 65, held up the item and asked the sales clerk if he was too old to wear it.

“He didn’t miss a beat,” Gunn said of the sales clerk. “He said, ‘Yes!’”