Tim Hortons Does Unthinkable, Creates Buffalo Sauce-Flavored Latte

Bet you’re too chicken to try this.

Coffee chain Tim Hortons has created a new latte that seems like it can quench your thirst and make you lose your lunch at the same time.

It’s a “Buffalo Latte” and combines sweet mocha with a tangy Buffalo sauce ― yes, the same condiment usually served with blue cheese.

Why, you ask? Why indeed.

Stephen Goldstein, regional president of Tim Hortons U.S., thinks there’s a good reason. Spoiler alert: There isn’t.

“Tim Hortons and Buffalo sauce were both born in 1964, so why not take these two Buffalo staples and combine them?” he said in a press release. “The unlikely pairing of sweet mocha and tangy Buffalo sauce come together to create an unexpectedly delicious sweet and spicy treat we hope our guests will enjoy.”

Hope wings eternal, we suppose.

The good thing about this outrageous concoction is that it’s only available in two locations in Buffalo, New York, according to Today.

So far, reactions to hearing about the bizarre beverage have been mixed but mostly negative.

If Tim Hortons honestly thinks that I’m going to spend $$ on a buffalo wing flavored latte, just bc I live there...they’re absolutely right. — Katherine 🖤 (@rainbowscholar) October 12, 2017

Been on the verge of throwing up for a couple hours now, and Tim Hortons having a "Buffalo Latte" might be what pushes me over the edge. — Boo-is Frightsman (@LouisPeitzman) October 12, 2017

Trying the @TimHortons new #Buffalo latte on live television is an adventure. What does @JeffRussoWKBW think of it...? pic.twitter.com/tBTDx8wPVB — Ashley Rowe (@AshleyroweWKBW) October 12, 2017

Let me hear some body come up to my work and ask for a Buffalo Latte 😒 your ass is getting kicked right out of the store 🖕✋ nasty ass. — Christian👽🤘 (@ChriiChrii1209) October 12, 2017

As unappetizing as a Buffalo sauce-flavored latte might sound, taste may not matter.

Sounds strange? That might be the point.

“It does drive attention to the company,” global culinary trend expert Christine Couvelier told USA Today. “The end result is that it will get people into stores and then they’ll buy something else.”