Tim Hortons Does Unthinkable, Creates Buffalo Sauce-Flavored Latte

Bet you’re too chicken to try this.
Coffee chain Tim Hortons has created a new latte that seems like it can quench your thirst and make you lose your lunch at the same time.
It’s a “Buffalo Latte” and combines sweet mocha with a tangy Buffalo sauce ― yes, the same condiment usually served with blue cheese.
Why, you ask? Why indeed.
Stephen Goldstein, regional president of Tim Hortons U.S., thinks there’s a good reason. Spoiler alert: There isn’t.
“Tim Hortons and Buffalo sauce were both born in 1964, so why not take these two Buffalo staples and combine them?” he said in a press release. “The unlikely pairing of sweet mocha and tangy Buffalo sauce come together to create an unexpectedly delicious sweet and spicy treat we hope our guests will enjoy.”
Hope wings eternal, we suppose.
The good thing about this outrageous concoction is that it’s only available in two locations in Buffalo, New York, according to Today.
So far, reactions to hearing about the bizarre beverage have been mixed but mostly negative.
As unappetizing as a Buffalo sauce-flavored latte might sound, taste may not matter.
Sounds strange? That might be the point.
“It does drive attention to the company,” global culinary trend expert Christine Couvelier told USA Today. “The end result is that it will get people into stores and then they’ll buy something else.”
Local station WGRZ had its newsroom try the Buffalo Latte. You can see their reactions in the Facebook video below.
