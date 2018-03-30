ENTERTAINMENT
03/30/2018 08:51 am ET

ESPN Analyst Says At One Point He Wasn't Sure If Kanye West Was Male Or Female

Tim Kurkjian offered a hilarious on-air confession of his musical ignorance.
Kanye West, pictured Saturday at the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C., was apparently at one point a source of confusion for ESPN reporter Tim Kurkjian.

ESPN baseball analyst Tim Kurkjian should never cover the Grammy Awards.

During the Opening Day broadcast of the Chicago Cubs-Miami Marlins game in Miami Thursday, the 61-year-old announcer hilariously confessed to striking out when it comes to music knowledge.

“I need to get out of the house a little bit more, I think that’s fairly obvious,” he told fellow commentators Eduardo Perez and Karl Ravech. “I thought Lynyrd Skynyrd was a guy ― I thought his name was Len, I didn’t know it was a band. I thought Jethro Tull was a guy instead of a band.”

“And ― this is really bad,” he went on. “For a very short time in my life... I wasn’t sure if Kanye West was a man or a woman. That’s how bad I am at music.”

For the record, there was a real Jethro Tull and a real Leonard Skinner.

Twitter users had some fun with Kurkjian’s confession.

 

