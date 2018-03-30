ESPN Analyst Says At One Point He Wasn't Sure If Kanye West Was Male Or Female

ESPN baseball analyst Tim Kurkjian should never cover the Grammy Awards.
During the Opening Day broadcast of the Chicago Cubs-Miami Marlins game in Miami Thursday, the 61-year-old announcer hilariously confessed to striking out when it comes to music knowledge.
“I need to get out of the house a little bit more, I think that’s fairly obvious,” he told fellow commentators Eduardo Perez and Karl Ravech. “I thought Lynyrd Skynyrd was a guy ― I thought his name was Len, I didn’t know it was a band. I thought Jethro Tull was a guy instead of a band.”
“And ― this is really bad,” he went on. “For a very short time in my life... I wasn’t sure if Kanye West was a man or a woman. That’s how bad I am at music.”
For the record, there was a real Jethro Tull and a real Leonard Skinner.
Twitter users had some fun with Kurkjian’s confession.
