Tim Tebow Says He And Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Are An Item

Tim Tebow is no longer playing the field.

The former NFL quarterback and current baseball minor leaguer confirmed to ESPN that he’s dating reigning Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

“She is a really special girl and I am very lucky and blessed for her coming into my life,” he told the sports network. “I am usually very private with these things but I am very thankful.”

Tebow, 30, addressed the relationship after his sister Katie posted a photo last week of Tebow with his arm around a sunglasses-wearing Nel-Peters, 23, “on the set of the heisman shoot.”

Tebow has on the No. 15 that he wore at Florida, where he won the Heisman Trophy.

Tebow was rumored to have once romanced another Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, but that didn’t appear to be the case, according to TMZ.

Nel-Peters hails from South Africa and now lives in New York City.

She appears to be remaining mum on her new beau — at least to her million-plus followers on Instagram.

Nel-Peters has used her platform to speak out in defense of pageants, telling HuffPost at Build Series in November that she planned to use her platform “to make a meaningful difference in the lives of women and men” and to be a role model for little girls. She recently started a campaign back home to train women to defend against both violence and harassment. She was inspired after a carjacking incident in which she said she punched her assailant in the throat to escape after learning the move in a self-defense class.

Tebow is a big believer in community outreach, so they have that in common.