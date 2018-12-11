'The Guardians' For Truth Named Time Magazine's 2018 Person Of The Year

The cover image for the 2017 selection featured women who spoke out against sexual misconduct, from high-profile figures, such as Taylor Swift, to lesser-known survivors, such as former Uber engineer Susan Fowler and Mexican migrant farmworker Isabel Pascual.

K-pop band BTS won this year’s Time reader poll for Person of the Year, narrowly beating out Planet Earth. In third place were the Thai cave divers, whose heroic rescue mission to save a trapped youth soccer team and their coach captivated the world.

In November, Trump told reporters outside the White House that he felt he should be Time’s 2018 Person of the Year. He nabbed the title in 2016, soon after winning the presidency.

“I can’t imagine anybody else other than Trump,” the president said. “Can you imagine anybody other than Trump?”

Head over to Time to read the 2018 Person of the Year cover story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.