This week’s Time magazine cover features an illustration of a hair-on-fire President Donald Trump, summarizing his multi-alarm first year in office.

Artist Edel Rodriguez, who also illustrated Time’s 2016 “Meltdown” cover featuring Trump, created the searing image to reflect the upcoming anniversary of Trump’s inauguration:

Time

A post shared by TIME (@time) on Jan 11, 2018 at 4:47am PST

Rodriguez said the flames also evoke Trump’s taunts of North Korea, including his statement that the country would be “met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it continued threatening the United States.

“We used to live where the United States was a pretty steady country, and now you wake up every day and try to figure out where’s the next fire, where do we have to go, what do we have to try to contain,” Rodriguez said in the interview.

“It’s sort of this president that you’re always trying to contain, like a wildfire that’s moving from one place to the other at all times.”

Rodriguez also mocked up an idea for an illustration for Wolff’s book jacket ― also flame-fueled:

I've been asked what I would've done with the 'Fire and Fury' cover by some folks who think the existing cover design is a disaster and a missed opportunity, so here is what I might have done with it pic.twitter.com/xV8W3L8oYu — Edel Rodriguez (@edelstudio) January 7, 2018

A Cuban-American, Rodriguez told Time that free speech was the reason he left his homeland.

“The reason I left was to make my work and to speak freely, and so I’ll keep on doing it,” he said. He added that he’s “not inspired by [Trump] at all,” but feels he can “make pictures that communicate well.”

“I don’t really see that many people visually taking him on,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a bit of a responsibility for me to do it.”