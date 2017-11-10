Time for Change in Hollywood!

There are no mistakes in the Universe. There is no mistake that I went to hear Ava DuVernay speak on the day Color of Change published a new study, titled “Race in the Writers Room: How Hollywood Whitewashes the Stories that Shape America.” The report states that less than 5 percent of television writers are black. The purpose of the study was to examine the relationship between the presence of black voices in the writers’ room, and the types of characters they develop and stories their shows tell. The Huffpost article that quoted the report can be viewed here: https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/new-study-finds-that-less-than-5-percent-of-tv-writers-are-black_us_59fa25ede4b0415a42093dec?section=us_black-voices 

Writers Guild Association West

Had I not been in the company of the amazing Ava DuVernay and listened to her throaty, gritty voice speak so eloquently about a time such as this, the report would have made me depressed while I thought about my negative experiences in Hollywood. Had I not been in the company of Ms. Natalie Baszile, the moderator for the evening and the author of the Queen Sugar novel, and listened to her soft-spoken tone as she shared that she spent 7 years writing the novel, this essay would have been filled with complaints. But God’s grace intervened. The event “ The Visionary: Writing, Directing, and Changing the Game with Ava was hosted by the Writers’ Guild Association West.

From Natalie Baszile's website

And Ms. Baszile opened the discussion by asking Ava to comment on artists who are tired of the struggle and about to give up when suddenly they get a break. My heart stopped. I sat back and settled in, realizing that this would be a night like no other.

Because I was in their company, I accept that it’s tough being a black writer. I’m thankful that I’m still standing after knocking on Hollywood’s doors to share Out of Bounds, a TV script selected as a top 10 pick in UCLA Film School’s Samuel Goldwyn contest. Without the evening with Ava and Natalie, I would have nothing but complaints about rude literary agents, arrogant executives, and blind producers. I would have griped about my recent decision to return to selling books to help finance producing my own projects.

I finished this post several hours before going to hear Ava speak. After listening to her, I deleted what I had written, except for a story about attending a Hollywood Black Film Festival that I’ve wanted to share for a decade. At that time, my first novel had been optioned, and I had written my first television pilot script. But I attended the festival to get a break from caring for my Mom, who had terminal breast cancer and was living with me.

Once there, I saw a black writer of a popular movie that my three sons loved. I extended my hand and told him that my sons loved his movie and that I was a writer. He smiled and accepted the compliment. I then asked if I could contact him in the future to get some pointers on breaking into Hollywood. He then stood back. It’s been a long time, so details are fuzzy, but I recall he tilted his head back and inhaled. When our eyes met again, a frown covered his face as he exhaled and squinted his eyes, while asking me, “Why in the hell would I, a famous writer, want to be connected to you, a nobody?”

I was shocked! I’d never met anyone this rude and arrogant before, even though I’d flown on private jets with millionaires and been around the rich and famous for decades. I was emotional because my Mom was dying of cancer, and so I burst into tears and ran to the bathroom to sob.

Fast forward 14 years, in the wake of Color of Change’s dismal report, and I’m saved by Ava’s chat. I’m saved because I know how little has changed and how difficult it still is to get black writers’ work seriously considered by literary agents, producers, and executives. I’m saved because I know that the answer is not another diversity panel, where panelist have limp handshakes, down cast eyes, and pockets empty of their business cards.

Instead, I listen to Ava DuVernay and Natalie Baszile. Then I SHOUT, “Halleluiah,” Color of Change. In the report, it states, “…in rooms with a majority of white writers, there’s a tendency to create flat or “cardboard” black characters, based on demeaning stereotypes.”

I sigh and dream about my main character, Crystal Thorn, a mix-raced Professor of African American Literature, quoting Toni Cade Bambara and shining on the screen. Writers create what they know.

Millie Capellan(formerly on Amazon’s Good Girls) who plays Crystal Thorn.

There’s nothing flat about Crystal. She’s the Mom of sons, like me. She’s smart and powerful, like my mother who had a Ph.D. She’s hip, like I consider myself to be. She lives between black and white. Between the Black Lives Matter movement and her white faculty colleagues. She lives between conservative academia and her husbands’ fast lane of being a NBA executive. She lives between James Baldwin and Henry James and between Barack Obama and Donald Trump. She lives between racism and inclusion. And she hates the word diversity!

She could share so much with viewers about maneuvering the intersections of race, gender, love, and protest while making them laugh and cry. The project is named Out of Bounds because it represents the space in which circumstances cause a person to STOP and change directions in life.

It’s time for Hollywood to STOP! It’s time for real change. How many reports must there be before blacks in Hollywood open doors for those seeking to enter? How many dismal reports must there be before studios change their hiring practices and look at scripts of black writers who aren’t represented by agents who don’t want to represent them? My attorney is a Harvard grad. She’s quite adept at sending the script out whenever the steel doors open. It shouldn’t be so difficult to, at the very least, get serious consideration of the project. I have a B.A., from UCLA and an MFA from a prestigious literary program like others in Hollywood.

Crystal Thorn’s first line in the trailer of the short film Out of Bounds is, “It’s about the Revolution.” You can watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hpg86247on8

The revolution begins in the hearts of those who really want to see change. The revolution in Hollywood will begin when executives, agents, producers, and writers decide that they’re willing to take small steps to help black writers and writers of color.

Until then, I’ll listen to Ms. Ava DuVernay! During the chat, she talked about how much she loves her family and her Mom. She talked, lovingly, about her dad, who just passed. She talked about how much she loves being Black and being from Compton, where my Mom was Superintendent of Schools at the tender age of 39. She shared how she creates stories to make her family proud of her work.