Time Is Money: New Cryptocurrency Rewards Users For Time Spent On Services

According to recent data released from the analytics firm, Flurry, the U.S. population spends 5 hours per day on mobile devices. A large reason for this is due to the growing popularity of apps, which has become even more popular than watching TV. In the fall of 2015, Flurry found that U.S. users were spending more time on apps than watching television.

YouTube also recently revealed that a billion hours are spent on the video streaming site each day. This number has increased greatly over the last decade. YouTube aside, users are also more active than ever before on apps such as Uber, Facebook, Snapchat and many others. Combined, users spend thousands of hours each day on various apps and services.

What many users might not know, however, is that each of these apps are profiting from the time people spend on their platforms. Users, on the other hand, never see a profit for themselves and are sometimes left feeling like they are only wasting time.

But, what if users could directly benefit from the time they spend using various apps and services? For instance, what if an uber rider can earn a profit during the duration of their ride? Or, what if a NY Times reader can earn revenue during the time they spend reading articles on the site? It may sound too good to be true, but a new blockchain platform founded by serial entrepreneurs and experts in the fields of finitech, gamedev and media content is making this possible.

Mytime is an open source blockchain-based platform that provides users with rewards in the form of their cryptocurrency for the time they spend on different platforms. Companies integrating with the mytime platform can reward their users with mytime’s new cryptocurrency tokens, known as MYTC. Users can then use these tokens to pay for additional service time, or purchase services online from other other companies participating on the mytime platform. Another option would be to convert these tokens to fiat currency.

“Mytime is a revolutionary concept, and we believe it will give traditional advertising models a run for their money when it comes to attracting users to services,” said Mytime’s CEO, Eduard Gurinovich. “We expect the increasing number of users and the intensity of transactions to contribute to a flourishing mytime economy, boosting the value of MYTC.”

Rewards For Both Parties

As with most blockchain platforms, both parties end up benefiting from the technology. With mytime, users will earn MYTC cryptocurrency based on the time spent using a service. On the other end of the spectrum, the service providers partnering with mytime also have the opportunity to simultaneously earn MYTC by attracting loyal users to their platforms.

The concept behind mytime is certainly unique, as the platform’s foundation operates on a new “proof-of-time” protocol that validates user time spent, while protecting the platform from abuse. The system functions on two parallel blockchains to ensure this.

One is used to confirm the elapsed time a user spends on a platform for a service. This cannot exceed 24 hours a day and automatically prevents users from logging the same time period for more than one service. The second records the participating company’s MYTC reward dispensation.Token transfer will then occur in users’ and service partners’ applications on the MYTC online wallet. Users can spend earned MYTC rewards on any other mytime participating sites, or the rewards can be exchanged for currency on the mytime exchange.

Time No Longer Wasted