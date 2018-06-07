Time Magazine Cover Imagines Donald Trump As King

The latest Time magazine cover features President Donald Trump looking at his reflection in a mirror and seeing himself as “King Me” in a royal robe and crown.
The image for the magazine’s June 18 edition aims to capture the first 500 days of Trump’s presidency, especially his approach to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible campaign collusion, the artist said. The illustration accompanies the cover story titled: “Donald Trump’s Campaign to Discredit the Russia Investigation May Be Working. It’s Also Damaging American Democracy.”
“This portrait of Trump gazing into a mirror and seeing a king gets to the heart of how he and his legal team have approached this past week and the past 500 days, actually,” artist Tim O’Brien was quoted by Time as saying.
“Besides the usual challenge of the short deadline and making the image work, whether or not to have him looking at himself or looking at us was the thing I pondered most. His eye contact with each reader, each American fits the situation best.”
Trump this week boasted about his “absolute right” to pardon himself in the Russia probe. His lawyer told HuffPost Trump could have shot former FBI Director James Comey in the Oval Office and not be prosecuted.
Trump has taken issue with Time in the past. Last year, Trump claimed the magazine had informed him that he would “probably” be selected as its Person of the Year.
He later tweeted: “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”
Fake Time covers showing a portrait of Trump with headlines proclaiming his reality TV show ratings were hanging in five of his resorts as recently as a year ago.