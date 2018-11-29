Parents Of School Shooting Victims Take Center Stage On Time's Poignant New Cover

The parents of children murdered in America’s ongoing wave of school shootings are featured on Time magazine’s upcoming cover.

Four mothers and three fathers of seven innocent youngsters who were gunned down while at school posed for the poignant photograph that appears on the front of the publication’s Dec. 10 issue.

CNN’s Brian Stelter shared the powerful image online Wednesday:

New cover of @TIME: "This web of wounded souls spans America." They are parents who have lost a child to a school shooting, part of an "invisible network" that is "sustained in part by its tragically ever expanding size..." pic.twitter.com/3sOwthHOC2 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 29, 2018

It is captioned: “The World Moves On And You Don’t.”

For its cover story, Time details the “invisible network” connecting “hundreds of grieving parents” whose children have died in similar tragic circumstances ― such as those killed in mass shootings at Columbine High School in 1999, Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February.

Time featured survivors of the Marjory Stoneman shooting on its cover in March: