Separated Families Are In The Running For Time Magazine's 2018 Person Of The Year

Time magazine on Monday announced its shortlist of 2018 Person of the Year nominees, which includes families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The shortlist features nine other contenders, including President Donald Trump (Time’s 2016 Person of the Year), Russian President Vladimir Putin, special counsel Robert Mueller, “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, Christine Blasey Ford, Jamal Khashoggi, March for Our Lives activists, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and Meghan Markle.

Time’s annual Person of the Year feature story highlights an individual or individuals who had the biggest impact (positive or negative) on news headlines over the previous 12 months.

Last year, Time chose “The Silence Breakers” as the 2017 Person of the Year, referring to “the individuals who set off a national reckoning over the prevalence of sexual harassment.”

The cover image for the 2017 selection featured women who spoke out against sexual misconduct, from high-profile figures like Taylor Swift to lesser-known survivors like Isabel Pascual, a woman from Mexico who works picking strawberries.