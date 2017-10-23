Time to stamp out corruption in commodity trading

An explosive investigation by Swiss NGO Public Eye has revealed the complex tangle by which Gunvor, one of the world’s biggest oil traders, made secret payments to officials in the Republic of Congo for access to the country’s assets.

Riccardo Mancioli / Alamy Stock Photo Flares from oil fields in Pointe-Noire, the Republic of the Congo

The case is a painful but vital reminder that the world’s efforts to stamp out corruption in the gas, oil and mining industries still carry crucial blind spots. The upcoming board meeting of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) on 24-25 October, where leaders meet to increase transparency in these sectors, should renew efforts to reveal them.

As a priority, they should examine how the EITI’s work -- which was designed to cover ‘traditional’ extractive companies -- could demand more from commodity traders that do not dig or drill but rather trade, invest, transport or store these oil, gas and mineral assets along supply chains worth many trillions of dollars.

The Gunvor Congo case wasn’t new. In 2012 prosecutors raided their Swiss offices, alerted by trails of money transfers to individuals in the Republic of Congo’s national petroleum company. But after those initial revelations, Gunvor blamed a rogue employee.

Last month, Public Eye unearthed evidence that the payments continued through other means, for years afterward, for $30 million in total.

Inspired by the EITI’s transparency standard, ‘mandatory disclosure’ legislation in over 30 countries (including the EU, Canada and oil-rich Norway) cover many of the world’s largest publicly listed extractive companies. This followed years of efforts from coalitions such as the one I lead, Publish What You Pay, together with committed leaders in government, business, communities and civil society from the global South and the global North. These standards are a huge step to help channel countries’ revenues into equitable and sustainable economic growth, instead of evaporating into a few individuals’ offshore trusts and bank accounts.

But companies like Gunvor, on the grounds that they operate higher up the supply chain as middlemen, not extractors, are not held to the same standards. In the meantime, of course, they can exploit the same harmful networks of patronage.

And Gunvor is not the only suspected offender. A separate exposé revealed the suspicious dealings of another leading commodity trader, Glencore, in Chad, where the country’s ruling elite pocket vast amounts from oil-backed loans.

By contrast, a commodity trading firm called Trafigura chose to proactively disclose its payments to national oil companies in half a dozen EITI member countries. When finally revealed, these payments amounted to $4.3 billion.

Trafigura’s previous ‘claim to fame’ was being outed by the international press for taking out a ‘super injunction’ in British courts – a judge-ordered ban on news reporting that went so far as to include any public mention of the court ruling itself. The story they tried to quash was about their role in a toxic dumping incident in Ivory Coast.

After that scandal, it was encouraging to see Trafigura take a different course, one towards responsibility and transparency in their industry. According to one report, company officials themselves have “spoken enthusiastically about the process and its impact on Trafigura’s reputation.”

While such displays of initiative from individual companies are welcome, the Gunvor scandal shows that EITI member countries should keep the momentum. Following Public Eye’s revelations, Publish What You Pay colleagues in the Republic of Congo have called on the authorities to launch their own investigations and a public audit of the national petroleum company.

There are precedents for this in other EITI member countries. In Indonesia, our PWYP colleagues have been closely involved in the government’s pledge to clean up the extractive sectors, including commodity trading, following a push at the EITI level. As a result, the country’s state-owned commodity trader, Pertamina, was the subject of an audit that revealed many problems.