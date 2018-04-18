On Tuesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the comedian pretended to visit infant Trump in his ostentatious crib. This time around, however, Kimmel gave Trump a heads up about former FBI Director James Comey’s new book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.

It was in a bid to “potentially get him to change his ways,” Kimmel explained.

But Kimmel’s bedtime story didn’t exactly turn out as planned.