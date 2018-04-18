Jimmy Kimmel reprised his spoof time-traveling skit to deliver a stark warning to baby Donald Trump.
On Tuesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the comedian pretended to visit infant Trump in his ostentatious crib. This time around, however, Kimmel gave Trump a heads up about former FBI Director James Comey’s new book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.
It was in a bid to “potentially get him to change his ways,” Kimmel explained.
But Kimmel’s bedtime story didn’t exactly turn out as planned.
Check out the full clip above.