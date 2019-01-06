Time's Up Advocates To Debut New Ribbons, Bracelets At Golden Globes

The Golden Globes red carpet will be awash in black and white ribbons Sunday as Time’s Up supporters show their solidarity with the movement against workplace sexual harassment.

According to Variety, the group’s new gear also includes bracelets as part of the TIMESUPX2 campaign, which is a celebration of the initiative’s second year as well as a call for the number of women in leadership roles throughout all industries to be doubled.

Arianne Phillips, a stylist and costume designer who created the ribbons and bracelets, posted an image of the new logo on her Instagram page Saturday night along with the caption, “what a difference a year makes.”

In a statement posted last week on its website, Time’s Up noted that its legal defense fund, which was launched in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, was contacted for help by more than 3,800 men and women within its first year of operation.

“We created the fund because all people deserve to be safe at work, but safety alone is far from our end goal,” the statement read. “It’s the bare minimum. Sexual harassment stems from an imbalance of power. Issues of workplace safety for women, and especially for women of color, are but a symptom of the power imbalance that plagues nearly every sector. We won’t stop fighting until there is gender balance in leadership and all women have the opportunity to reach their full potential at work.”

At last year’s Golden Globes, Time’s Up advocates donned black formal wear and special pins to indicate their support for the movement.