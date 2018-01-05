You'll Be Seeing A Lot Of These 'Time's Up' Pins At The Golden Globes

There’s one accessory nearly everyone will be wearing this Sunday night at the Golden Globes.

Nominees and presenters will be among those wearing a small black and white pin that reads “Time’s Up” as part of the recent initiative to fight sexual harassment and inequality. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actress and co-founder of the Time’s Up initiative Reese Witherspoon tapped costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips to create the pin for the awards show.

Phillips told The Hollywood Reporter that the idea for the pins happened at an initial brainstorm meeting about the Time’s Up initiative in December with actresses, producers and others in the industry.

“Reese asked me to come to the actors’ group, and told me they were going to be wearing black and would I consider creating a pin for the nominees and male presenters,” Phillips told The Hollywood Reporter. “We were up against the holidays, but I said I could do it.”

Phillips, along with other Hollywood stylists including Los Angeles jewelry designer Michael Schmidt, designed the Time’s Up logo and created 500 pins in just two weeks.

“I met so many great women, and it was such an honor to be called to action,” Phillips added.

The Time’s Up initiative was announced on New Year’s Day and consists of more than 300 women in television, film and theater. The project, inspired by the recent #MeToo movement, hopes to combat sexual misconduct in all workplaces by creating a legal defense fund to help less-privileged women come forward with their stories.

Witherspoon will walk the red carpet on Sunday with fellow Time’s Up actress Eva Longoria in support of the movement, E! News reported Thursday.

Kerry Washington, Shonda Rhimes, America Ferrera and Ashley Judd are among the other big stars involved in the powerful initiative. In a Jan. 1 New York Times article about the new initiative, Witherspoon explained why Time’s Up is so important.