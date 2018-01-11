TimesUp Miniature Models Dress as Oprah, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross and More Golden Globe Celebs For Toddlewood-Take A Look!

Toddlewood created by Tricia Messeroux, an African-American mom of two, transforms everyday kids into superstar celebrities, iconic figures and historic legends giving a platform to kids allowing them to shine bright while highlighting the awards season.

This year’s Golden Globes took place on January 7th 2018. Hollywood’s finest were instructed to wear all black this year in support of women’s equality and the fight against sexual harassment. Messeroux and her team were ready for their New York-based photo shoot recreating 8 of the best red carpet looks from the Golden Globes in all black. This year’s Golden Globes featured celebrities were all female and included: Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Viola Davis, Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Millie Bobby Brown and Angelina Jolie.

Tricia Messeroux Toddlewood Models featuring: Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Viola Davis and Millie Brown.

The #TimesUp Movement, which highlights issues on: sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace was “…near and dear to many of the moms of the young models that I work with and this is why we chose to use our platform to support it.” Messeroux states that “as young girls and women it’s imperative to take a stand for something, and having two daughters of my own makes this movement a crucial one. While the kids may not know the meaning of their black fabulous attire, they will eventually know that they were a part of history.”

Tricia Messeroux Toddlewood Models featuring: Kendall Jenner, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross and Angelina Jolie.

Next up is the Grammy Awards on January 28th and the Toddlewood team will be ready to create their magic on again for the Academy Awards, as well as recreate the Oscars red carpet magic with kids on the west coast.

This year the Toddlewood team has partnered with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), offering student designers the opportunity to recreate the red carpet wardrobe looks, one of which took third place in Project Runway Juniors. The students will be managed by Toddlewood’s veteran designer and FIT graduate Andrea Pitter of Pantora Inc.