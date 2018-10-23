Timothée Chalamet And Lily-Rose Depp Spotted Kissing On Our Dream Date

Contrary to popular belief, Timothée Chalamet isn’t actually your boyfriend (heartbreaking, we know) and is carrying on a normal life when he’s not appearing on screen or in your dreams.

For weeks, the “Call Me by Your Name” star has been rumored to be dating model Lily-Rose Depp, the 19-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, and now the two have ended the speculation with a kiss.

Chalamet, 22, and Depp were spotted making out in the rain after a fried chicken meal, i.e., our dream date. The two apparently took in dinner at Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken in New York City’s East Village neighborhood over the weekend.

“When they left, they stopped on a street corner and shared another passionate kiss,” an onlooker told E! News about the date. “They huddled together in the rain but loved being outside and were laughing and smiling the entire time. They seemed very into each other.”

The two have been seen by eagled-eyed fans out and about together for some time now, strolling through Central Park earlier this month and grabbing coffee together days later.

While they have yet to publicly confirm they are an item, Chalamet has previously expressed some reluctance about the concept of dating. In an interview with W Magazine last year about his own first date, he called the term “a scary word.”

“I don’t know,” he said. “Date is very much a scary word, because then that context has been established. You can always see people on early date behavior.”

Chalamet was previously linked to Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon, as they both attended LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in 2013, while Depp ended a relationship with model Ash Stymest in April.

The young actors have been working together on Netflix’s upcoming historical drama “The King,” which stars Chalamet as King Henry V and Depp as his wife, Catherine of Valois, but the film recently wrapped production so their romance is now strictly extracurricular.