Frank Ocean's Interview With Timothée Chalamet Is Pretty Darn Charming

Chalamet: Listen, I saw that one of your favorite films is The Master.

Ocean: Yes. Joaquin [Phoenix], man.

Chalamet: Dude, that is my favorite actor. There’s five or six artists I’m really trying to follow in the footsteps of creatively. I get the opportunity to be on the phone with one right now [laughs], but on the acting side, Joaquin is number one for me.