Timothy Liss: A True Gentlemen & Stand-Up Guy

This article has only one purpose: To publicly point-out how awesome a particular individual is...

This specific individual is a true gentlemen in every sense of the word.

I had the good fortune of spending a week with him at a ranch in southern Utah.

His picture is displayed up above, and his name is Timothy Elliott Ryan Liss.

Now you may be asking yourself, why should an article be written simply to praise someone? And specifically someone who isn’t famous.

Well, I’ll tell you why.

Because Timothy Liss happens to be a rare individual.

He’s one of the coolest, most down-to-earth, and most real people I’ve ever met.

At only 17 years old, he can connect with anyone.

The reason for us being at a ranch in southern Utah was for a men’s retreat hosted by the famed author, Richard Paul Evans. The purpose of this men’s retreat is for men of all ages to relax, to connect, and to develop genuine friendships.

There were men of all ages at this retreat. Most were men ranging from their late 20’s through early 50’s. Men with careers, families, and lots of stress.

Then you had Timothy, a 17 year old kid with far more wisdom than years.

You could talk to him about anything.

You could also mess around like kids and have a playful time.

Aside from being a genuinely good person, here’s what impresses me about Timothy.

He was recently diagnosed with dysgraphia, which makes it difficult for him to make connections on paper. This certainly hasn’t made his life easy.

Yet, you’d never know he deals with such challenging problems. He is a champion that rises above them.

He’s a senior in high school at Loomis Chaffee in Windsor, Ct. His goal is to study Arabic and Middle Eastern Studies at St. Andrews University in Scotland. They’d be lucky to have him.

Aside from being very thoughtful and intuitive, he is cultured and has some really cool interests.

He’s a stats wizard, and could tell you anything you ever wanted to know about baseball.

He loves old artists, such as Giovanni Paolo Panini (or Pannini).

If you ever get a chance to hangout with Timothy, I highly recommend it. It will be a memorable experience. You’ll be left a better person.