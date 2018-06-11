ENTERTAINMENT
Tina Fey Says Liz Lemon And Leslie Knope Should Do A Spinoff Together

The comedian has not shown much interest in revisiting her past projects.
By Andy McDonald

Tina Fey and her husband, Jeff Richmond, turned up for the Tonys on Sunday to support their 12-time-nominated “Mean Girls: The Musical.” The couple adapted the Broadway hit from the 2004 film written by Fey.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum may have revisited “Mean Girls” for the musical, but she’s not interested in a film sequel. However, she did have a tantalizing suggestion for another of her beloved hits.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Fey was asked if she’d thought any more about a possible “30 Rock” revival. The comedian didn’t sound like it was something she was very focused on.

But, Fey said, since Amy Poehler is interested in doing a “Parks and Recreation” reboot, maybe the two main characters could join forces.

“Maybe we should just do a Liz Lemon, Leslie Knope spinoff,” Fey said, in what hopefully wasn’t the biggest empty tease in the history of time and space.

Liz Lemon and Leslie Knope teaming up, perhaps for a road trip to the capital? Or writing a late-night show centered on politics? Or opening a restaurant together? 

Whatever. Yes, please, we say. Yes. Please.

