Tina Fey Absolutely Destroys Nazis, Trump And Paul Ryan While Eating A Sheet Cake

Tina Fey is back, and she’s ready to take on some neo-Nazis.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum returned to the show on its “Weekend Update: Summer Edition” with some advice on how to handle future white supremacist rallies.

It starts with ordering a cake.

Then, as she attacks the cake, she makes short work of Nazis, President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan, conservative commentator Ann Coulter and more.

Watch as Fey shows “Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che all about “sheet caking.” Then, get ready to order a cake of your own.