It’s been a long time coming, but “Sarah Palin” was back on “Saturday Night Live,” thanks to her alter ego, Tina Fey. And she had a message for everyone in Donald Trump’s White House: “Enjoy your moment. Who knows how long it’ll last?”

Take “Palin,” for example. “I was the first female on a Republican presidential ticket and now I get paid to tweet for Bass Pro Shops,” said Fey. “Politics are a wild ride. One minute you’re on top and then you’re gone in the blink of a Scaramucci.”

That was her cue to launch into song to the tune of “What I Did For Love,” From “A Chorus Line.” Fey sang: “Kiss today goodbye, the sweetness and the sorrow ...”

Aidy Bryant’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders popped up to pick up the line: “Kiss the White House goodbye and point me to Fox News. I did what he said to do. And I might regret what I did for Trump, what I fibbed for Trump.”

John Goodman’s Rex Tillerson said that being fired by Trump was the best thing that ever happened to him. “Don’t forget that I regret what I did for Trump,” he sang. Cecily Strong’s Stormy Daniels piped in: “What I did with Trump.”