Beyoncé And Solange's Mom Tina Knowles Lawson Joyfully Celebrates Her 65th Birthday

Tina Knowles Lawson has shared photos and videos of her celebrating her 65th birthday this week, and it’s fabulous.

The mother of superstars Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, posted a video from her birthday celebration on Instagram on Friday.

The fashion designer, philanthropist and longtime collector of black art, said in the video that her “sweet husband,” actor Richard Lawson, organized a spa day for her and her friends.

“My Birthday begins!!!!!” she wrote in the post’s caption. “65 and proud of it!!!”

In another video, shared on Saturday, Lawson can be seen with her husband and their friends getting ready to party. Richard Lawson can be heard in the video joking, “I’m just trying to get me some brownie points.”

Apparently, the actor scored major points.

Lawson later shared photos from the night on Instagram, writing that her “hubby” threw her a “beautiful surprise birthday party.”

The pair wed in April 2015. In an interview with People that year, Lawson talked about finding love “at any age.”