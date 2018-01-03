Tina Smith Sworn In As Al Franken's Replacement In U.S. Senate

“Tina Smith is a person of the highest integrity and ability,” Dayton said in a statement. “There is no one I trust more to assume the responsibilities of this important office. I know that she will be a superb senator, representing the best interests of our state and our citizens.”

Along with Smith, Democrat Doug Jones was sworn in Wednesday as Alabama’s new U.S. senator. Jones, 63, won a special election in December against Republican Roy Moore, who was battered by allegations he preyed upon teenage girls decades ago. Republican Jeff Sessions vacated the seat in early 2017 to become President Donald Trump’s attorney general.

The Senate’s partisan breakdown now stands at 51 Republicans, 47 Democrats and two independents who caucus with the Democrats.