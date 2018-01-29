This Guy's Tiny Re-Creation Of A '90s Video Store Is A Nostalgic Rewind

Cracking posters, soiled carpeting, cheesy illustrated box art ― there was something memorable about walking into a VHS video store in the ’80s and ’90s.

British FX artist Andrew Glazebrook created an incredibly convincing 1/25 scale miniature of these entertainment relics. Glazebrook told HuffPost he was inspired by the U.K. video rental stores he frequented in those decades.

“I plan to build an equally rundown exterior for the store with posters in the windows, etc.,” Glazebrook said. Until then, check out his impressive replica below.

Andrew Glazebrook

Andrew Glazebrook

Andrew Glazebrook

Andrew Glazebrook

Andrew Glazebrook

Andrew Glazebrook