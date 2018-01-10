Kim Kardashian, however, wasn’t so quick to hop on the tiny sunglasses bandwagon.

On a recent episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the reality TV queen revealed her husband/personal stylist Kanye West advised her ― via text message, might we add ― to ditch her oversized shades in favor of smaller, retro-inspired frames.

“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,’” Kardashian said on Sunday’s episode of “KUWTK,” according to People. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.”

Of course, Kardashian seemingly took her husband’s advice, and was recently spotted wearing some “Matrix”-inspired sunnies. Better late to the trend than never, we guess.