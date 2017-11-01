Tiny Things You Need in Carry On Baggage

Carry on baggage is the way of life for many women. For those of you who like to check luggage, here are a few teeny things you should always have on your person when you travel. They might not fit into a money belt; they will fit into a very small carry on bag.

UK landing card

Pens: If you are traveling overseas, you will probably have to fill out a landing card at your destination. Don’t be one of those people on line begging for a pen. When you return home and or to the US, you might have to fill out paperwork again. Some major airports are still not computerized with machines instead of paper customs forms. There are still some immigration areas which will require a written customs form.

ziplock.com

A zip lock bag: You are not going to freeze anything but a zip lock bag is multi-useful. It is a good way to separate items like different currencies. Zip locks are so useful, this writer buys them in bulk at Costco! If you don’t eat your airplane meal but want to save it, ie the breakfast croissant or half an apple, pop it in your ziplock bag. Something got wet at the airport due to rain, a spilled drink, you have your ziplock to isolate it.

Earplugs: I recently read that SWAir is going to pipe music into its planes. Pack your earplugs immediately, that is if you want peace and quiet.

Pad of paper: If you need to write down names of crew? check in personnel? a tip a fellow passenger gave you, you need a thin pad of paper. If you jot notes on your boarding pass you will inevitably lose it. If you jot notes into your phone, your auto fill might incorrectly correct your new information.

Single dollar bills: Most of us get off planes overseas with no foreign currency. SingleUS$ can carry us through tipping a porter? Getting a bottle of water? Small expenses that make a difference to our comfort. If going to certain countries in S.America and Africa, get a wad of unmarked crisp bills.

Copy of your passport picture page and visa page: You should also have these photos in your suitcase. You never want to be caught with no government identification. And in a moment of nerves, you might not be able to locate these in the images folder of a phone.

Tiny phone charger: Delays at airports might drain your phone and devices. You can buy tiny light weight chargers on line. Don’t be the person sitting on the floor waiting for staff to stop vacuuming so you can use the plug. And bring the correct plug for each airport you connect through!

Medicine critical to your health and well being: even if we are only talking about 1-2 Maalox and or Ibuprofen type over the counters.

