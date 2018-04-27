A Tiny, Mocking Voice Rules Donald Trump's Mind In 'Late Night' Gag

The tiny voice in the back of President Donald Trump’s head is yapping away again ― and it’s reminding him that he hates being president.

In a running gag on “Late Night,” host Seth Meyers on Thursday showed off “technology” that can record the U.S. leader’s thoughts as he attends various administrative functions.

It seems this time the president would really prefer to be a kid fidgeting in his dad’s lap, or be anywhere but in the company of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Vice President Mike Pence.

“You used to roll with porn stars,” the voice tells Trump. “Now you’re with Boresville and Snoresville. Sad.”