Tips and Tricks for the Chicago Marathon

Here’s an epidemic: I got bit by the travel bug.

Infecting my insides, particularly where my common sense and financial conscience lies, I decided to register for the Chicago marathon. I made the lottery entry, granting me guaranteed registration.

Combining two of my favorite things, travel and running (Three, if you count food. Four, if you count writing.), I was more than gung ho about this trip. Put simply, I fell in love with Chicago. The architecture, particularly during twilight, was simply breathtaking. The streets were spotless. The weather was refreshing (though unusually hot for the city). The food was an insane culinary combination of impressive presentation and delectable taste. As for the rooftop lounges, the views and cocktails were beyond compare.

Traffic was horrible, waits were long and people were not as welcoming but hey, I’m from Miami, so I didn’t expect too much in those aspects. That being said, I created a quick cheat sheet of how to make the most out of your Chicago marathon without jipping yourself out of a fun trip. What’s the point of traveling for a race without a little enjoyment?

6) Curious? Get it out of your system as soon as possible.

Bar hopping, trying weird food, staying up to watch the sun rise, visiting old friends, running amuck in the city after hours, doing everything basic tourists do – whatever your urges may be, it’s best to get them out as early as possible on a trip. The earlier you expunge that restless energy, the more time you have to recover and bounce back from your endeavors, with or without some hair of the dog. Besides, it’s better to shit yourself in your hotel room after dining exotically than the morning of the race (not cute for finish line pictures, honestly).

5) Grab your packet the first expo day.

Race expos are chaotic, point blank. Get in, get out, and explore about because you never know what last minute preparations may prevent you from making the expo on the second day. Not to mention, the second day expo may be even more chaotic due to potential delayed flights or lollygaggers scrambling to grab their packet. Complete this mandatory preparation, and you’ll have more time to enjoy yourself and less to worry about.

Natalya Jones

4) Do a river architectural tour the day before the race.

This tour is a great way to take in the city without destroying the soles of your feet. As stated earlier, you want to check off touristy walking activities first. Sitting on a boat with other passerby, you’ll learn a thing or two about Chicago’s history, such as what the four stars on the state flag represent, why certain buildings are built in particular structures, where specific businesses are located, etc. You may learn some fun facts about the Windy City that will blow you away (get it?).

3) Eat somewhere generic the night before.

If you’re feeling adventurous about trying deep dish pizza the night before a race, slap yourself in the face. The adage “No new things on race day” should also include “No eating new things before race day”. A blow to the heart would be getting sick and watching your travel money, race fees as well as months training blow away with the rest of your hopes and dreams. Some suggestions: Grand Lux Café and Cheesecake Factory provide tasty yet cost effective meals. Or you can splurge for a steak at Michael Jordan’s restaurant #YOLO.

Natalya Jones

2) Take it in.

The Chicago Marathon is simply one of a kind. Whether in the first corral or the last, runners will be greeted almost every mile of the way with DJS and cheering spectators (with the latter of the two crossing the street, unfortunately). The course is flat, providing ample opportunity to PR. Running through the heart of the city, you start in Grant Park, cross over the river, pass through the predominately Mexican neighborhood Pilsen as well as other areas rich with heritage. Wheeze, er, breathe it all in for an unforgettable 26.2 mile stretch.

1) Order a deep dish pizza after.