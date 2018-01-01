Tips for Beginning Your Fitness Journey with Rob Niter

We all love food, don’t we? Due to some health reasons or staying fit case scenarios, we tend to avoid food that we love in order to keep our health intact. But what we wish, is to be able to eat everything we like and stay fit and fine. Rob Niter, an iconic world class fitness coach, is someone you should be following on social media if you want to score well on your fitness chart.

He pointed out some important advice for people who care about their health and seeking success in their fitness class. Here are those tips for all the people who have just begun their fitness journey. Follow these tips thoroughly for your road toward success!

1. Find enough time

A fitness exercise requires time and commitment. If you’re willing to set aside time for it, that means you’re committed toward your goal. Morning exercise works best. It not only provides you with a fresh start to your day and since you have just woken up, your stamina is at its maximum capacity. So, turn on an alarm everyday and stay committed to the cause.

2. Come up with a plan

Try to sort out an exercisie and eating plan for yourself. Make sure you’re fulfilling your required caloric intake per day. Do not perform any unhealthy diet plans and try any extreme calorie deficit programs. Set a healthy goal of about how much weight you intend to lose and then go with it. Learn about the foods you should be eating and the foods you should be avoiding.

3. Enroll in services from the gym

When it comes to commitment, sometimes it’s hard to stay true to yourself so it’s better to just make it to the gym. If you're new to the gym, it’s always better to hire someone for services when it comes to fitness training since we don't always know the things we should and shouldn’t be doing. A good trainer will not only come up with a nutrition plan for you, but will establish a fitness program and train according to your need. You will see the results in time if you stick to the routine!

4. Go slow

No need to rush the process! If you've hired a great trainer, then they'll know exactly how to set you up and keep you going; but if you haven’t then it’s better for you to take it slow. Start with a short time-frame, then slowly exceed it until you have become comfortable with it. Do not overdo it. Be realistic and try not to break yourself. It could be devastating if you start with extreme measures from the start.

5. Resistance comes first

Try out resistance training first. It will help you build up stamina so that you can reach a higher level of exercising. If you develop more resistence in training, you will significantly increase your stamina.

6. Make use of equipment

After you become more comfortable in the gym, try using free weights and other available machinery. The equipment is really helpful when you want to focus on isolated muscle groups. Once you’ve achieved your desired results, don’t quit using the equipment altogether. Continue making use of it in small amount on a daily basis.

7. Take up challenges

When you think you can’t punch a bag, which is exactly what you should do the next second. Focus on your fears and conquer them. Only then you’ll be able to feel accomplished and lose your inner fears altogether. Don’t take the high road at all but go slow and challenge yourself at every step.

8. Variety is key

Try out new classes and sections every other day. Try out new sessions. Don’t stick to just one goal and keep yourself and your options broad. You will be gain lots of courage if you don’t narrow your mind when it comes to being fit.

9. Be active

Don't just go home and lie in bed all day. Be active and keep your muscles awake. Go for a morning jog and keep yourself busy in other physical activities. Train at home if you can't make it to the gym. This will keep you energetic and determined!

10. Make others push you

Don’t restrict yourself to just one thing. Tell your gym buddy how you’re pulling it off and ask them to help push you even further. Ask your trainer to keep you motivated. It is true what they say, when you want to be successful, encouragement is the key. So, keep yourself encouraged, motivated and don’t lose focus.