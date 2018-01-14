Tips To Grow Your Instagram Followers In 2018

What's the big idea about having Instagram followers? This is a question I asked myself for quite some time. What purpose does a big list of Instagram followers serve? How do you increase the number of your followers? All these are questions asked by users as well as business owners who would like to use Instagram as a professional marketing platform.

We all want to increase our Instagram followers of course. We all want people to read our updates. As a matter of fact, it's not difficult to build an outstanding profile; however, what you need is to understand how to do all this. What matters the most is not how you tweet or what you say on your updates, but what is important is who you actually are and how you use Instagram.

There are so many articles out there on how to grow your Instagram followers. Many of them teach you how to provide value in your Post so that you can increase Instagram Followers.

My idea is: you don't need a million followers to promote your business online. Why? Because if you look at the list of Instagram users with the most followers you will that almost everyone on that list is a celebrity. Those people did not build their lists from scratch on Instagram! No way! These celebrities have been building their audience for years before Instagram became popular! So when they go onto Instagram, they automatically built a long list of followers because they were already famous!

You may wonder: why shouldn't I try to get millions of followers like those celebrities?

I am not saying you shouldn't get millions. What I am trying to say here is what you need are quality followers. In other words: you don't need every Tom, Dick and Harry to follow you on Instagram; you need people who are in your niche, people who are interested in the product or service you are offering. Does it make sense now?

This does not mean that can't build a targeted Instagram list unless you are rich and famous. No. As I mentioned earlier, it is not about what you tweet, but it's about how you use Instagram. So it's about quality.

In my opinion, there is no right or wrong way to use Instagram. But here are a few examples of things I use myself and that might help you get more followers:

Treat your Instagram profile as if it were your website or blog

What's the use of having a blog or a website if nobody is visiting them? That is why we strive day and night to drive traffic to our websites and blogs, right?

Well, what would you think if I told you that you should treat your Instagram profile as if it were your website or blog? In other words, you should attract traffic to your Instagram profile just the exact same way you would do for your website or blog. So the more traffic you drive to your Twitter profile, the more followers you will have.

But again, as I mentioned before: QUALITY! So the more targeted, the better it is for you! This sounds like everyone knows it. However, many people unfortunately overlook this very important detail. Instead, they concentrate on less important things like the frequency of Instagram usage.

But as I mentioned earlier, it is HOW you use Instagram. So the key is sending traffic to your profile. When fishing, when you want to catch as many fish as possible, you use a large net and spread it as far as you can, right? Likewise, when you want to build your Instagram profile you should keep working on sending visitors to your profile.

With that in mind, you want to offer some sort of incentive. Why would someone visit your blog or website? They are looking for freebies. Why would someone follow you on Instagram? What's in it for your visitors? Apart from your friends and relatives, if someone wants to follow you on Instagram, they will most definitely expect some kind of incentive in return. So just the same way you offer free giveaways on your blog and website, you should think of doing the same thing on your Instagram! It could be anything: a free report, a case study, a list of tips, anything really. As long as your visitor/ follower will benefit from it in some way.

How would you attract traffic to your Instagram profile?

I will give you a few pointers that have been working for me:

Make a cool nice looking banner ad (or have it made) and post it on your blog, website, forums etc. to attract visitors to your profile.

Include links to your Instagram profile from your blogs and forum threads.

Always include your Instagram profile link in your forum signatures.

If possible, have your blog show your Instagram updates on the side of the page. Some blogs allow that like blogspot.com (Google).

Learn to pitch Instagram influences with articles relevant to your visitors' interests.

Once you build up a relationship with your followers, ask them to recommend your profile to their friends and other users and offer to do the same for them.

There is another way to increase your Instagram followers which is simply to follow other users on Instagram. But you must be very careful with this as you might get reported as a spammer. Let's discuss this method in detail:

This method has worked for many people when Instagram was "the new thing". Nowadays, people are more aware of spammers and many tools; such as Instagram Blacklist have been developed to help Instagram users chase spammers away. Most Instagram users don't appreciate it when you simply follow them for the purpose of broadcasting your updates without building a relationship with them.

My advice to you: if you want to build a large list of Instagram followers, start by creating a presence online. Give advice, offer free giveaways, tips, tutorials, etc. Be active on your blog. Be consistent about giving new and updated information. Share your knowledge online. Then people will start following you without you asking them. Because by that time, you have already built up credibility online; therefore, people will start subscribing to your blog and follow you on Instagram because you offer value and because they know you're the real deal.

However, learning how to get Instagram followers fast is one thing that you may be concerned of so that you can get a wider audience in no time. In any promotional undertaking, it is always ideal to have a wider audience. You can also maximise your promotions and advertising if you can get a large number of Instagram followers.

To help you achieve a good number of followers and get instagram followers fast, here are a few tips that you might find useful.

Include you Instagram address into your email signature. E-mail is widely used in most of transactions even from simple inquiries and exchange of information, thus you can also make this a tool to announce your Instagram information and prompt your e-mail recipient to follow you on Instagram.

Use your social networking sites to get Instagram followers fast. This will help you make your Instagram information known to your friends and contacts in your social networking site. Of course, you can also add more details and information on what they can get if they can follow you on Instagram. You can also give a little teaser or a few interesting ideas on what benefits them to follow you on Instagram.

Put it on your website or your blog. Especially if you are promoting your business through Instagram, putting a tool in your blog that allows your blog readers to follow you on Instagram is one effective way to get Instagram followers fast. However, you have to catch their attention first and make them click that 'follow' button. One advantage of putting your Instagram widget on your website or your blog is that, you can provide teaser information on your blog on what they can get if they follow you on Instagram. Of course, the more interesting your website is, the more people would love to follow you on Instagram. You can also offer contests and tutorials on your site and let your readers follow you on Instagram for updates.

Allow your Instagram to be added in Instagram directories. This will help make your Instagram more visible online.

Update your Instagram page and customise it. The more interesting is your twitter page, the more people would love to follow it. Being active on the site is also another important thing that you have to do if you want to get Instagram followers fast. Instagram is a very appealing tool for people who wants to get the most updated information on events, people, celebrities and other important information. If you can provide fresh content and information now and then, the more would people want to get updated by following you on Instagram.