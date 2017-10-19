Tired of Dead-End Jobs and Graveyard Shifts?

One couple’s journey to online entrepreneurship

Sometimes you really need a job and just about any job will do.The aftermath of the Great Recession saw many people scrambling to rebuild their financial lives with jobs outside of their desired career field and often at reduced pay from what they wanted and expected, at least for awhile. But as we all move through our careers and lives, there are few things more discouraging than to discover that the career you are in has no possibility of increased income and upwards movement in the future. Who wants to be in a dead-end job?

Kayla Delargy loved a lot of things about being a dental assistant in the dental cosmetic industry where she worked in Las Vegas. She enjoyed seeing the difference between the smile on the face of her clients when they left the office with their newly repaired, crowned, bridged or capped teeth from when they first came in for help. She enjoyed banter with clients and co-workers and she enjoyed being in an industry where she was able to be trained and get to work quickly without the extended degree and certificate requirements of becoming a hygienist or a nurse, the other career paths she considered. However, one day 5 years into her assistant career, she went to see her boss for a performance review. When she asked for the raise she fully expected to get, she was told that she had hit the highest possible pay rate for her position and could never get another raise in that same position.

Kayla was shocked. She was 25 years old, married with a mortgage, in a career she enjoyed and wanted to continue, but had just been told she could never earn any more money, no matter how good she was at her job. The only way to move up was to go back to school for a new certificate or degree- something she had no interest in doing, or to change careers entirely.

The other factor in Kayla’s life that she really wanted to change was the schedule that her husband worked. Her husband, Brandon, worked for a solar power plant as a power plant operator. This was her husband’s first and only job and he couldn’t imagine ever leaving. He had worked up through the ranks and earned a good salary. However, he worked 12 hour shifts which flipped every two weeks. For two weeks he worked 6 am to 6 pm and the following two weeks he worked from 6 pm to 6 am. When his days off and sleeping schedule actually intersected with Kayla’s, he was usually too tired to do any of the things they both loved to do so much - mainly travel and explore the great outdoors together.

“When he worked the night shift, it was like we were living with the ghosts of each other. We could leave each other notes and see the dishwasher and the laundry basket fill up, but I literally wouldn’t see him because I’d leave for work before he got home and he’d be gone by the time I got home.”

For a couple in their first few years of marriage, these schedule conflicts were far from ideal. Kayla dreamed of a day when they could take vacations to far-off places, attend music festivals together and camp whenever they wanted. She started looking around online and the lure of the laptop lifestyle took hold. Kayla experimented and tried out several different things before discovering the ways of blogging, writing, and using affiliate sales for her favorite photography, camping, musical DJ gear and other products that she and her husband use to start to create the income she needed first to leave her own job and eventually help her husband to leave his. In the past year and a half Kayla and Brandon have traveled to the Bahamas, Mexico, Thailand, Canada and to 5 states they had never been to before.