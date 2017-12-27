Tis’ The Season for Good Vibes Only

There were lots of holiday events with a mission this season.

Pinterest

The highlight of 2017 has been this newfound sense of purpose and philanthropy in our social circles (personally speaking). It’s nice to every now and then celebrate when our peers are doing something positive for the culture. In light of a world that is currently being bombarded with scandals, natural disasters and violence, the holidays can be that shining light that feels good, even if it’s for part of the winter season. As Barack Obama says during a recent interview with Prince Harry, “the ability to focus long term is a great luxury.” As social political platforms like World Pulse and Teen Vogue start to make their mark solely online, activism will not just go viral, it will become apart of how we leave our own mark. Here are a few organizations, collectives and people that are working towards a better society.

A post shared by Elizabeth Sutton (@elizabethsuttoncollection) on Dec 19, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

Artist Elizabeth Sutton Celebrated Her Latest Residency at Sushi of Gari and Launched Trending Go Fund Me Campaign

The Pop Artist Elizabeth Sutton hosted a small group of friends, colleagues, and overall foodies at her favorite sushi restaurant Sushi of Gari. The curated list of sushi rolls left our mouths watering for more of the Chef’s Specials.

A post shared by Elizabeth Sutton (@elizabethsuttoncollection) on Dec 8, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

In addition to celebrating the hanging of her artwork in New York City, the artist is also celebrating the life of her late assistant Juan Salazar, who was in a fatal car accident early this month in South Florida while on assignment at Art Basel with the ESC Team. As this is a tough time for the ESC Team, their efforts have been focused on support from their overall networks, including keeping their friends and family close. Support the brand this holiday season and donate to their Go Fund Me campaign. To get through this ordeal, the ESC Team hosted a holiday party and decided to also host a fundraiser in light of fatal car accident where friends, family and supporters were able to come together for #goodvibesonly. Their Go Fund Me campaign was able to raise over $30k in less than 30 days.

A post shared by A Complete (@acompletewomen) on Dec 10, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

The Art of Beauty Exhibition by A Complete and Karlo Gomez

Art Basel barely ended as baselers came to party in chilly Miami weather. The fashion week of Miami attracted a crowd of diverse, art-loving people. Over 400 attended the interactive Art of Beauty exhibition located in The Lab Miami. A Complete’s creative vision for The Art of Beauty exhibition was all about celebrating women. The brand commissioned and collaborated with Los Angeles - based photographer Karlo Gomez on making real women feel like art through his au natural photo aesthetic. Since A Complete’s mission is to empower women inside and out, the brand chose to shed light on body positivity by spotlighting real women in all shapes, sizes and backgrounds.

At a young age I developed self imagery issues about my body. It later lead to depression and anxiety which I suffered from for years. Recently I finally broke out of my shell & my face and my body is on a canvas at Art Basel this year. I couldn’t be any more proud of myself🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/UbBdsmUkHw — Lordenzö (@oknatt_) December 11, 2017

The exhibition and beauty campaign recruited Miami-based women using social media to take part in the free photoshoot sponsored by A Complete. The final masterpieces were then showcased to Art Basel visitors. Each photo was also accompanied by audio of each real woman answering “What Makes Them A Complete Woman.” Art Basel visitors were invited to listen to the audio while they gazed at masterpieces. The brand also donates a percentage of each purchase of their skincare products to the Angélica Fuentes Foundation.

A post shared by Tomorrows Nest (@tomorrowsnest) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:51am PST

Tomorrows Nest and Nana Bella Salon Toy Drive Gives 100+ Toys to Local Families

Nonprofit Tomorrow’s Nest partnered with Mompreneur Karline DePass, who I have interviewed early this year on starting her company on little financial backing. In the spirit of the holiday’s she is giving back in an even bigger way.

Splash Public Relations Baseline Health, Tomorrow’s Nest, Nana Bella Salon, Southhampton Newspaper