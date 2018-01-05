A Black Carpet Instead of a Red one at the Golden Globes?

By Margaret Gardiner

On January 7th the Golden Globes may provide the first demonstration of women’s solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment who have come forward in recent months. The Time’s Up movement initiated by four CAA agents, Haha Dakhil, Michelle Kydd Lee, Hylda Queally and Christy Haubegger, which includes the entertainment Industry-focused efforts spearheaded by Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy and Anita Hill, is instrumental in the call for women to wear black on the red carpet at the Globes.

Long a harbinger of fashion trends seen throughout the year, the Golden Globes is an opportunity for stars to shine in the best of Haute Couture en route to the awards ceremony. This year will be no different. While stars never reveal who they will wear, the color seems to be in no doubt. Of course there will be those who will choose not to toe the line, and freedom of choice means that no one will be ostracized for marching to their own beat, but they are likely to stand out in a sea of black.

Unofficial discussions with nominees and presenters indicate that this year’s red carpet is going to make a statement unifying in one color: black. It is a fitting choice - as though in mourning for women’s ability to operate equally and freely without being sexually compromised in the work place. Visually it could be spectacular, a symbolic gesture of wiping hue from the world.

However, it is unlikely that it will be a denuded carpet. There may be innovative ways of including other hues in panels of black, as embellishments, or in a wrap. Long a favorite of fashionistas, black has always symbolized elegance. Now, it can make a statement too. Men, who have been embracing color of late, may also revert back to basic black.

Long acknowledged as the greatest party in entertainment, the Globes has become known as an event where anything can happen. This year, more than ever, it is undeniably must-watch-tv. Acceptance speeches are anticipated to be rousing, and satire should be on display by host, Seth Meyers, given the abundance of source material available. Who will be the stars that stand out in vivid vibrants - will any dare? Tune into NBC on Sunday to watch who will walk away with a Globe as we celebrate contributions of the entertainment industry at the top of its game, while straddling the reality of the #MeToo movement, and join the discussion the next day of who said what, rather than who wore what.

Julianna Margulies, Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett and Claire Danes incorporate color and texture in classic black - some of the ways stars may wear black at this years Golden Globes

Let me know your thoughts.