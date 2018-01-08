Tito's Handmade Vodka Launches Sweet New Line

If you follow my social media, you know my drink of choice is a Tito’s Cosmo with blue cheese olives (on the side you purists!)

Move over olives...martini’s have a new sidekick.

Today Tito’s Handmade Vodka debuted their new partnership with Sugarfina, the luxury candy boutique for grown-ups. You can now have your candy and drink it too with their new line of vodka infused chocolate cordials and gummy bears.

The candies are packaged in Sugarfina's signature Candy CubesTM. Flavors are sold individually and as part of the “Vodka is Always a Good Idea” Candy Bento Box®, which holds both candies and a mini hand- crafted copper mule mug in a specially-designed Sugarfina x Tito’s Handmade Vodka gift box.

“We were so excited when Sugarfina reached out with the idea for vodka infused candies,” said Nicole Portwood, VP of brand marketing at Tito's Handmade Vodka. “We've been experimenting with infusions for the last 20 years and this takes it to the next level.”