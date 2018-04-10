Actor T.J. Miller Accused Of Calling In Fake Bomb Threat

Actor T.J. Miller was arrested on Monday for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat on a train last month.

The Blast first reported that authorities have charged Miller with intentionally conveying false information about an explosive device on a train to law enforcement.

On March 18, Miller was aboard an Amtrak train traveling from Washington D.C. to New York. Authorities say the former “Silicon Valley” star called a 911 dispatcher in New Jersey to report that a female passenger with brown hair and a scarf had a bomb in her bag.

After Miller told authorities he was on Train 2256, Amtrak officials stopped the train in Westport, Connecticut, and made passengers get off so bomb squad members could conduct a search.

The team didn’t detect any evidence of an explosive device or materials on the train, according to a Department of Justice press release.

Then it turned out that Miller was actually on Train 2258.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Actor T.J. Miller attends the premiere of "The Emoji Movie" on July 23, 2017, in Westwood, California.

An investigator said that when he contacted Miller by phone, he noticed the comedian was slurring his speech and asked him if he had consumed alcohol that day.

Miller reportedly replied he had consumed “one glass of red wine.”

The investigator said he asked Miller if he suffered from mental illness, and Miller allegedly replied, “No, absolutely not. This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out.”

Investigators inspected Train 2258 when it showed up at Westport, but found no explosive devices on board, according to the release.

Amtrak officers then reportedly interviewed an attendant from the first class car, where Miller had been sitting. The attendant said the actor had appeared intoxicated upon boarding in Washington and consumed multiple drinks on the train.

The attendant also told investigators that Miller had a few “hostile exchanges” with a woman sitting in the same first-class car.

After interviewing the woman Miller had accused of carrying a bomb, investigators determined she was not carrying explosives or doing any of the things that Miller had claimed.

Officials allege that Miller made up the bomb threat because of a grudge against the woman, causing 926 hours worth of delays and disrupting several law enforcement agencies and bomb squads in Connecticut and New York, according to TMZ.

Authorities arrested Miller when he flew into LaGuardia Airport. He was released from custody on Tuesday morning after posting $100,000 bond.

If convicted, Miller could spend up to five years in prison.