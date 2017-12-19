Actor T.J. Miller Accused Of Punching Woman During Sexual Assault

A woman has accused actor T.J. Miller, who starred in the HBO series “Silicon Valley,” of sexually assaulting her and punching her when they were in college 16 years ago.

The Daily Beast reported that the woman, who it doesn’t identify “because of her fears of retribution,” said she was dating Miller in 2001 when they were students at George Washington University in Washington. She said she remembers Miller “shaking me violently” and punching her in the mouth during sex, bloodying her lip and breaking a tooth.

“I couldn’t bring myself to believe this had happened,” she told the publication. “It was me not wanting it to be true.”

Another time, the woman said, Miller began strangling her during sex, and later penetrated her with a beer bottle.

“She looked like she had been through a rough night ― I recall seeing bruises,” Katie Duffy, the woman’s former roommate, told The Daily Beast. “One roommate asked if she wanted to go to the police. Others offered to take her to the hospital, given how she looked.”

The woman filed a complaint with campus police nearly a year later. A student court considered the case, but the university eventually told the woman the complaint had been resolved, according to The Daily Beast.

She said she’s renewing her allegation now because of the cascade of sexual misconduct stories roiling the entertainment industry.

Miller denied the allegations, and issued a statement with his wife claiming the woman made up the story because she was kicked out of the school’s comedy group and wanted “to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye.”

“Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again,” the statement says. “It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”

Read the full story at The Daily Beast.