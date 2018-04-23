You Must Listen To These Little Boys Perform Beyoncé's 'Listen'

It takes a big voice to cover a Beyoncé song.

On Sunday, it took three big voices from three little guys performing on the U.K. version of “Little Big Shots.”

The trio calling themselves the TNT Boys sang “Listen” and maybe Bey herself should hear this.

Francis Concepcion, Mackie Empuerto and Kiefer Sanchez were recently finalists on the Filipino amateur singing show “Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids,” according to ABS-CBN News. The trio had taken a shot at “Listen” previously on the Filipino comedy talk show “Gandang Gabi, Vice!” and also sang another cover of a Beyoncé song on “Little Big Shots” in the Philippines.

As for the trio’s latest performance, the U.K. show summed it up on Facebook: “GOOSEBUMPS.”