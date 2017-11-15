To All My Readers: An Explanation

I am getting a lot of flak when I write on women or on politics.

It does not stop me from writing because I want to be and I insist on being true to my byline: NO FEAR AND NO PRETENTIONS.

I am not trying to impress anyone. There is no promotion waiting for me if I say the right things and avoid the politically incorrect ones. I resigned from my tenured professorship at a university to be free to say whatever I believe in. Universities put pressure on you to be part of the academic establishment—you follow the line or you are out.

I also have no fear that I will be denied income if I say something my clients may oppose.

I want to be and insist upon being free to say what I believe in, and if I am wrong, I am open to changing my mind instantly. I am searching for the truth, and if I am wrong, I learn.

I do not claim to have a monopoly on the truth. Actually, I do not claim anything except that I think. And if I am wrong, I am open to learning. Why are some readers upset that I dare to think?

Where is the confusion with some of my readers?

Take the example of the last blog on Russia-U.S. relations.

The essence of the blog was a criticism of American foreign policy—that it is hypocritical and making of Russia an enemy for business interests. That was it.

In my judgment, Russia is not an enemy and should not be one. We are pushing them to be our enemy. During the Euromaidan Ukrainian revolution, U.S. Under Secretaries of the State Department were there to recruit the new Ukrainian government to join EU and NATO. That is the equivalent to sticking a needle into a bear’s eye. Russia would not allow that to happen. Ukraine should have stayed neutral like Austria was after the Second World War.

Whenever I was in Ukraine, I was told that there are two Ukraines: the western part, which is Western-Europe-oriented, and the eastern part, which is Russia-oriented. Whichever direction Ukraine would take—the west or the east—would create turmoil. In fact, when the previous president signed with Russia, western Ukraine revolted. And when western Ukraine showed interests in joining the EU, eastern Ukraine revolted. In order to not split the country, Ukraine had to be neutral. It was not. The repercussions are evident.

I was also explaining Putin’s actions, which were made to preserve his seat.

Somehow, some of my readers considered my explanation as a support of Putin.

Here, I need to explain something.

Describing and analyzing does not mean condoning or supporting an action. None of the above. I am not taking a position. I let the audience draw its own conclusions.

If you believe that invading another country to preserve power is illegitimate then criticize that action. If, on the other hand, you realize that it is what all politicians do and thus it is to be accepted, then you will consider my analysis as a support of Putin’s action.

People read my blog and filter the information with their own biases.

In that blog, I expressed my bias at the end only when I said that, in my honest opinion, Russia is being made out to be the enemy for business reasons of the military industrial complex to maintain the high defense budget.

Was I right? I do not know. I described all reasons and explained why they are not good reasons to make Russia the enemy. That is all. Those reasons were interpreted by some readers as supportive of Putin’s actions. Not so. I believe American foreign policy is at fault for what is happening in Ukraine. Again: I believe. You believe differently? OK. Teach me why I am wrong. But do not conclude that my motive for claiming that Russia is not the enemy is because I earn money there. Please disagree with me. Teach me where I am wrong but do not dismiss me with false accusations.

There is something called mutual respect. I respect your right to think freely and you should respect my right to think and say what I think is right. Then, we teach others with no emotions. No judgment. No accusations.

Just thinking,