People Are Swooning Over Netflix’s 'To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before'

Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is a nod to romantic comedies that came before it — and people are already in love.

The streaming service, which seems game to launch a rom-com renaissance, on Friday released its latest offering, a charmingly sweet teen-centric film about a shy girl being forced out of her shell and finding love along the way.

The movie, which is based on Jenny Han’s 2014 YA novel of the same name (which kicks off a trilogy), centers around Lara Jean (Lana Condor), a half-Korean teenager brimming with feelings. When she has a crush on a boy and her emotions are too intense to bottle up, she writes a letter to the object of her affection. She then folds that letter into an envelope and addresses it to the boy she’s looking at like a heart-eyed emoji. But she never puts a stamp on these letters, and she definitely doesn’t mail them.

Instead, she keeps five hand-written confessions in a hatbox her late mother gave to her and hides them — much like she hides her true self.

That is, until her spunky little sister, Kitty (Anna Cathcart), decides to mail them out.

#toalltheboysilovedbefore



Lara Jean: HAS ANYONE SEEN MY BLUE BOX WITH THE RIBBON ON IT, MOM GAVE IT TO ME



Kitty: pic.twitter.com/eBacAaTEli — *Jungkook F photo* (@cuIteen) August 18, 2018

Romance and high jinks ensue.

The movie relies very much on familiar genre tropes set forth by directors like John Hughes, Cameron Crowe and Rob Reiner, and it executes them beautifully. Which makes sense ― Han is clearly a huge fan of ’80s teen movies.

When I was on the set of #ToAlltheBoysIveLovedBefore, I coerced the cast into making these teen movie moments bc I’m a pushy queen 😈 pic.twitter.com/pGYXMFs6q5 — Jenny Han can't come to the phone right now (@jennyhan) August 19, 2018

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” also contains references to classic teen films, including Hughes’ “Sixteen Candles.” But it is also unapologetic about calling out its successors (“I’m sorry, but isn’t this character, Long … Dong … Duk, like, kinda racist?” Lara Jean’s white boyfriend asks during a screening).

And speaking of our heroine’s beau: Loveable jock Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) — and his chemistry with Lara Jean — made quite the impact on audiences.

yeah sex is great but have you ever seen peter kavinsky put his hand on lara jean covey’s back jean pocket? — tatbilb spoilers ; annelie ⁺✧. ｡ (@COVlNSKY) August 17, 2018

Me during Noah Centineo's first scene. pic.twitter.com/2SQeTBLetX — Cor 🦄 (@xoxoCorinne) August 17, 2018

sucks for all u men out there who aren’t peter kavinsky cause he just raised all of our expectations by about 847%#toalltheboysilovedbefore — ddaeng ddaeng bitch (@dibidibidone) August 18, 2018

This hot tub scene. WHY do the characters in this teen movie have better communication AND CHEMISTRY than any other adult romcom I’ve seen in the last 5 years?! #ToAllTheBoysIveLovedBefore pic.twitter.com/OxZbQT2m51 — Nichole ✨✨✨ (@tnwhiskeywoman) August 18, 2018

if I had a man look at me the way noah centineo as peter kavinsky looked at lara jean,,,,



my eggs just twitched at the thought pic.twitter.com/WaMxe56LCg — bell ✩⋆ (@SpiderlingTom) August 18, 2018

To see what people are saying — and to watch the full trailer — take a peek below.

I’m not even exaggerating I was feeling super sick all day and after watching To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before I genuinely feel better. That movie cured me. — vivian 🐍 (@allyouwantedts) August 19, 2018

after watching to all the boys i’ve loved before..

me: pic.twitter.com/IAHFqDFKr0 — marts (@martinamaac) August 19, 2018

Oh god looooooovvvveeedd All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. It gave me that same gleeful, heart bursting feeling Love, Simon did. Just so fun and full of eighties teen movie warmth and trope-ness.



Only without the garbage. — Chaz Stein (@Charlotte_Stein) August 19, 2018

Ahhhhhh To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before was so cute and delightful!!!!!!!!!



Also, I’m pinching myself that I got to watch not one but TWO movies featuring Asian American leads this week. Feeling so weepy. — Emily X.R. Pan (@exrpan) August 19, 2018

just watched to all the boys i've loved before and cannot describe my happiness and emotion over lara jean and her sisters being specifically half asian half white 😍😍😍😭😭😭



also the movie was SO CUTE i died at least 17 times probably — 𝓐𝓹𝓻𝓲𝓵 𝓭𝓮𝓵𝓪 𝓝𝓸𝓬𝓱𝓮 𝓜𝓲𝓵𝓷𝓮 (@apricotjoy) August 19, 2018

I can’t believe Crazy Rich Asians AND To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before came out in the SAME WEEK. I feel empowered. Immortal, even. Hit me with your car, I won’t feel it #AsianAugust — Taylor Weik (@taylorweik) August 20, 2018

my ass really stayed up til 4:30AM watching to all the boys I’ve loved before. now I’m just in my feelings — shea (@carolinesheaa) August 19, 2018

was not expecting for “to all the boys I’ve loved before” to mess me up the way it did.... but yeah it did — jullz (@jullianafarilla) August 20, 2018

to all the boys i've loved before is the best rom com movie of this generation and that's THAT — pauline (@hesclare) August 18, 2018

the edge of seventeen, to all the boys i’ve loved before, and love, simon are the holy trinity of teen movies — 𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐲 (@blythescurls) August 20, 2018