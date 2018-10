This remix on Netflix hit “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” will probably delight all the ghouls and boys.

Author Jenny Han, who wrote the book that the film is based on, shared a spookified version of the film’s trailer for Halloween, titled “To All the Boys I’ve Killed Before.”

And still, Peter Kavinsky is terrifyingly charming. Somehow.

To All the Boys I’ve Killed Before pic.twitter.com/yxZDKaDc9S — Jenny Han can't come to the phone right now (@jennyhan) October 31, 2018