To circle around the globe – world travel adventure

Would you like to travel around the world? I would jump in happiness and ask when we are leaving! Everyone loves travelling, the more places you visit, the more cultures you see, the more people you meet; the more surprised you will be to look at the wonders of the world.

The scorching Sahara Desert or freezing Iceland or the dense jungles of Amazon, pick your place and you just travel.

World travel has become easy nowadays, with all the transports available to any part of the world. However, the majority wouldn’t have either time or money or both to travel the world.

We sit in front of the TV to find out what’s happening around us and all across the globe. Instead, you could plan a vacation to a place you have never been to if not able to plan for a world trip.

If you can make a month or two off from work, you could certainly visit more places than you think. Various World travel documentaries suggest the must-visit places on your bucket list.

However, I feel that you need to check with the local people to not miss out on the best parts of the places you visit. The documentaries do provide data after extensive research, but it certainly won’t cover every single thing.

Either you are travelling the world alone, or with a loved one, you will definitely be happy to explore the world and would want to make the most of it.

With new world heritage sites announced by UNESCO as a travellers’ heaven, you could certainly check it out before you plan your world travel.

Where would I go?

This question arises as soon as you try to plan a vacation trip. Not to worry, you have tons of options to choose from. You could check for reviews online, try approaching social media websites with various communities, or you could find someone who knows the area in and out to gather ideas, find out about local fare for transport and more vital information.

Myths about travelling alone

The first thought that your mind registers would be ‘I will be alone’. You could certainly remove that thought process completely from your mind; because you are travelling single but you are never alone. Sounds weird to hear right? But it’s the truth. There are thousands of travellers like you making their journey on a similar path.

Seasonal locations to travel to

You cannot visit a few countries due to weather extremities during some seasons. So you could plan ahead to visit places which are welcoming and are a pleasant experience in that particular season.

Every country goes through several seasons in a year, and you need to know well before you travel about the weather conditions of that place, which will help you prepare a smart plan.

I wish I could earn my living while I travel. This is my thought every single day when I wake up. The main reason would be the daily routine which can get monotonous at times, and you just need an exit strategy from it.