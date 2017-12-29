To Do Right by All Our Children, Toxic Masculinity Must Be Confronted in Childhood

How could we fix toxic masculinity in children? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Boys are children: innocent little learners. Avoid teaching them what you don’t want them to learn. My son is only 4 years-old, so I haven’t gotten to the stage where I might be tempted to tell him to toughen up, but I’ll do my best to avoid treating him with that attitude when he’s older. I also:

Listen to him. I make sure that he knows that he can come to me with any triumphs, fears, frustrations or disappointments and I will take him and his experience seriously, even if I can’t do much about the cause.

Try not to give him gendered toys or strongly gendered clothing, but <sigh> he asked me to give away a beautiful white knit vest - clearly boys’ clothing - because “it looks like it’s for a girl.” He has already associated the color white with girls. We have some kids’ cutlery with handles that came in pink and blue, and he hesitates when choosing a color and typically chooses blue. He’s lost his once strong interest in his sister’s baby dolls. I see him self-policing, and I don’t know what to do or how to feel. I tell him that all colors and toys are for boys and girls. I read to him stories from both My Little Pony (Friendship is Magic) and Star Wars, since he likes both franchises and to him, a superhero is still just a superhero. I do let him choose and I don’t direct him, but I do let him know that he should like whatever he likes, not what he thinks that “boys like.”

Try to talk about consent, both his own (he is allowed to ask his sister to stop bothering him) and other people’s (and she is allowed to stop him from always trying to play with her, especially since he plays very roughly). But at this age, that too is an uphill battle.

Most of all, I treat him as someone who is valuable and whom I deeply love, and that’s not hard to do at all. I really like the affirmation that this dad gave his daughter in this video that went viral a few years ago,

I’m not better than anyone, and nobody is better than me.

Knowing that he’s intrinsically worthy and valued, that he is an individual who is not defined by his gender and is not superior to women as a category: I’m hoping these will protect him from the less healthy pressures of our culture’s expectations of men.